Todd Bowles wanted to hire Matt Nagy two years ago

Getty Images

Old friends Todd Bowles and Matt Nagy are going to coach against each other Sunday.

But if Bowles would have had his way, they would have been co-workers.

Via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets wanted to bring Nagy in as offensive coordinator two years ago to replace Chan Gailey, but he never interviewed for the lateral move. The Jets were also blocked from interviewing Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo. They eventually hired John Morton, but he lasted just one season, and was replaced by Jeremy Bates.

The decision worked out well for Nagy, because a year later he was a hot commodity, and ended up with the Bears head coaching job.

Bowles and Nagy go back years, as Nagy’s father was an assistant coach on Bowles’ high school team, which won a New Jersey state title in 1980. They also worked together in 2012 in Philadelphia.

“The only thing I ever heard growing up was this great player by the name of Todd Bowles,” Nagy said. “I got his Topps playing card back in the ‘90s when he was with [Washington]. That was one of the first cards I ever got. I got to coach with Todd in Philadelphia. I have the ultimate respect for him. He’s a hell of a person and a hell of a coach. He’s just real good people.”

“I’ve watched Matt grow up,” Bowles said. “I’ve known Matt pretty much his whole life, . . . His dad’s a heck of a guy, who I’ve known pretty much it seems like forever. Outstanding coach. Very intelligent. . . . [Matt’s] nothing like his father. His father’s a little crazy, . . . in a good way. Most D-line coaches are. But Matt’s a little more calculated and reserved and even more strategic.”

That’s why Bowles wanted to hire him.