Todd Haley: Everyone’s on the same page about the offense

Browns coach Hue Jackson mused about taking a bigger role in the team’s offense after last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers, which led some to wonder how that plan would sit with offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

Among that group is Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who opined that Haley, who used to be the offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh, was unlikely to be thrilled by the development.

Haley spoke for himself on Thursday and professed no issues with the way things are playing out. Haley said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan, that everyone is “on the same page” and that the goal is to “help the offense grow.” Haley added that Jackson’s involvement this week has “been the same as it’s always been” since Haley took the job this offseason.

Haley said he believes the offense has “shown enough flashes to be encouraged” about the direction things are headed. Gathering them together for a better overall performance this weekend would be ideal for Haley’s first trip to Heinz Field as a coach for someone other than the Steelers.