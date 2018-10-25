Unlike most running backs, Christian McCaffrey hardly ever leaves the field

October 25, 2018
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has done something rare in the last two weeks: He’s stayed on the field.

McCaffrey has played every single offensive snap for the Panthers in each of their last two games, which is extremely unusual for a running back in today’s NFL. Through Week Seven, McCaffrey has played in 95.9 percent of the Panthers’ offensive snaps, easily the highest percentage of any NFL running back.

No other running back has even played 90 percent of his team’s offensive snaps. The closest are Dallas’s Ezekiel Elliott at 89 percent, Pittsburgh’s James Conner at 85 percent, Arizona’s David Johnson at 84 percent, the Rams’ Todd Gurley at 82 percent and the Giants’ Saquon Barkley at 82 percent.

When the Panthers drafted McCaffrey they viewed him as a punt and kickoff returner as well as a running back and sometimes receiver, but this year they’ve taken him off special teams because of his offensive workload. He’s proving too valuable on offense, where he’s getting more work than any other back in the league.

Unlike most running backs, Christian McCaffrey hardly ever leaves the field

  2. Seeing those percentages of time on the field. Especially Conner from Pitt. Now I know why Bell is not reporting until week 10.

  4. Kid seems like a workhorse stud…. great runner & pass catcher…. not sure of his blocking ability to protect the QB, but when your QB often takes off running, how good does he really have to be at it??!!
    Panthers better get smart though & get him off the field some so he doesn’t end up destroyed in just a few short years or even sooner…. the guys in today’s NFL ARE HUGE & FAST….

  5. Panthers don’t have another multi-use RB threat behind McCaffrey so they play him more than they should.

  6. Yet nearly EVERY media talking head that he was too small, too slow, and too white to succeed at the NFL level.
    Diversity FTW!
    Now we just need a breakthrough at CB and the NFL will truly be diverse.

  8. thetooloftools says:
    October 25, 2018 at 10:33 am
    They will burn him out on his rookie contract and then spit him out.
    Not really. They would only burn him out if they’re running him an inorbinant amount of time. Right now he’s averaging only 13 carries per game and a little under 6 catches per game for a total of 18.8 touches per game. Offensive touches is the true measure of wear and tear on a back. From that perspective there is nothing too crazy about what the Panthers are doing. They use Mccaffery just as much if not more in the passing game than they do running which helps explains why he’s on the field so much.

  9. Yeah and he was a top 10 pick and he’s not better than James White. Sorry.

    That’s a whiff.

    Carolina is not a good team and wasting a top 10 pick on a scatback is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen in the Cap Era.

  11. 6thsense10 says:
    October 25, 2018 at 10:49 am
    thetooloftools says:
    October 25, 2018 at 10:33 am
    They will burn him out on his rookie contract and then spit him out.
    Not really. They would only burn him out if they’re running him an inorbinant amount of time. Right now he’s averaging only 13 carries per game and a little under 6 catches per game for a total of 18.8 touches per game. Offensive touches is the true measure of wear and tear on a back. From that perspective there is nothing too crazy about what the Panthers are doing. They use Mccaffery just as much if not more in the passing game than they do running which helps explains why he’s on the field so much.
    I hear you but respectfully disagree….even if he isn’t touching the ball he’s being involved somehow either as decoy, blocker or whatnot… point being is that he is being greatly exposed to inadvertent injury & not getting rested because as we know, guys not rested or playing at full speed get hurt much easier than those that are fresh & directly involved in the play…..

  12. He’s so talented, the defenses have to respect his presence. It’s working. He got plenty of rest last week while the Eagles marched up and down the field.

  13. With that being said you’d think he has crazy stats, but he doesn’t….so far he has:
    Rushing: 378 rushing yards; 4.8 ypc; 0 TD
    Receiving: 289 Rec yards; 7.2 avg; 6 TD

