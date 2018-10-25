Unlike most running backs, Christian McCaffrey hardly ever leaves the field

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has done something rare in the last two weeks: He’s stayed on the field.

McCaffrey has played every single offensive snap for the Panthers in each of their last two games, which is extremely unusual for a running back in today’s NFL. Through Week Seven, McCaffrey has played in 95.9 percent of the Panthers’ offensive snaps, easily the highest percentage of any NFL running back.

No other running back has even played 90 percent of his team’s offensive snaps. The closest are Dallas’s Ezekiel Elliott at 89 percent, Pittsburgh’s James Conner at 85 percent, Arizona’s David Johnson at 84 percent, the Rams’ Todd Gurley at 82 percent and the Giants’ Saquon Barkley at 82 percent.

When the Panthers drafted McCaffrey they viewed him as a punt and kickoff returner as well as a running back and sometimes receiver, but this year they’ve taken him off special teams because of his offensive workload. He’s proving too valuable on offense, where he’s getting more work than any other back in the league.