Vikings haven’t determined Everson Griffen’s game status yet

AP

Defensive end Everson Griffen was not listed on the Vikings’ injury report in his return to practice Wednesday. He remained a full participant Thursday, though the team added him to the report as “not injury related.”

Coach Mike Zimmer said the Vikings have not determined Griffen’s status for Sunday.

“I watched him on tape yesterday. I watched him a little bit today,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “He looks fine.’’

Griffen has not played since Week Two.

“Any time you miss four weeks or whatever it was, there’s a little bit of rust,” Zimmer said.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot) are doing “good,” according to Zimmer, and odds are good both play Sunday.