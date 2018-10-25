Von Miller: Halloween party separate from Chad Kelly’s issues

Getty Images

Von Miller hosted the team’s annual Halloween party Monday after which Chad Kelly was arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass. The Broncos waived Kelly on Wednesday morning.

The Broncos linebacker said team security was on hand in addition to extra security he hired for the event. He called the private party, which was attended by members of the Denver Outlaws lacrosse team and the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings, a “safe” event.

“Nobody likes bringing people together more than me,” Miller said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “I enjoy spending time with my teammates. Whether it’s dinner on Friday nights, meetings at my house, dinner with their wives on Thursdays or Halloween parties, I like to bring people together.”

Police arrested Kelly after a couple at a house near the party said he entered uninvited and was “mumbling incoherently.” Kelly faces a Nov. 8 court date after a brief court appearance Wednesday.

“Of course, we got the news about Chad,” Miller said. “I care about Chad as a person, [but] the party was separate from his issues. I love the guy; I wish the best for him.”