Will Fuller heads to locker room with knee injury

The Texans offense is humming. They have 403 yards. Deshaun Watson has thrown five touchdowns, tying a career high. Lamar Miller has run for 133 yards, his first back-to-back 100-yard games since arriving in Houston.

But Houston just lost receiver Will Fuller, who has left for the locker room after appearing to injury his right knee.

With 8:56 remaining in the fourth quarter, Fuller landed on his knee after falling over Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain while trying to catch a deep pass from Watson. He drew a 38-yard pass interference penalty but injured his knee.

The Texans, who lead 42-23, announced Fuller will not return.

Fuller had five catches for 124 yards and a touchdown before leaving.