Wink Martindale: Preparing for Cam Newton like watching Halloween movie

Getty Images

The Ravens are doing a lot of name calling this week. Safety Eric Weddle referred to Cam Newton a “fast dinosaur” on Wednesday, and Terrell Suggs said the Panthers quarterback is “a superhero.”

On Thursday, Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had his own depiction of Newton.

“I heard Weddle’s description of him yesterday,” Martindale said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer. “He’s like a guy — which is crazy in the NFL for all of us who have played sports — remember when you were in the fifth or sixth grade, and that guy that had the beard drove to the game? That’s what he’s like as an NFL player. I mean, he really is. We joked around with my wife, and I said, ‘I’ve been watching scary movies all week getting ready for Halloween just watching his tape.’ There’s a reason they call him ‘Superman.’ It’s obviously a huge challenge.”

Before the Ravens played the Broncos earlier this season, Martindale compared Denver linebacker Von Miller to LeBron James.