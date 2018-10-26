Aaron Rodgers exits injury report again

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers injured his knee in Week One. Seven years later, he continues to appear on the injury report.

In advance of a Week Eight game against the Rams, Rodgers has again been removed from the final injury report. He was listed as fully participating in practice all week, which means that he’s still getting some sort of treatment, but that he has taken all first-team reps.

Rodgers wants to be able to ditch the extra-large brace he’s been wearing on his leg, but it’s unclear whether he’ll be able to do that this weekend.

The Packers are entering a five-game stretch that includes four road games — at the Rams, at the Patriots, at the Vikings, and at the Seahawks.

Receiver Geronimo Allison (knee) also was removed from the injury report. The only players receiving a Friday designation were receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring), tackle Jason Spriggs (ankle), and Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) are each questionable.