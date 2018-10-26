Adam Gase doesn’t rule out a defensive coordinator change

Posted by Mike Florio on October 26, 2018, 9:54 AM EDT
AP

For the second straight week, an ugly Thursday night performance could result in a significant change for the losing team.

After the 42-23 loss to the Texans, Dolphins coach Adam Gase didn’t rule out dismissing defensive coordinator Matt Burke.

“I haven’t even thought about that,” Gase told reporters in response to whether a change could be made. “In my head, I’m saying that I don’t see that happening. We just need to go back and figure out what is going on to where we’re giving up these massive amounts of yardage in the run game.”

If what’s going on is a flaw in coaching, then a change (in theory) could be made. Either way, Gase will spend the extra time in advance of Week Nine looking for a solution.

“I’m gonna re-evaluate everything this weekend,” Gase sad. “We’ve got to figure out how to get better on defense. We’ve got to figure out how to sustain drives and put it in the end zone on offense. . . . .I’m gonna have to look at everything. It’s about the only good thing about playing on Thursday night. It’s kind of an extra bye week, so go back this weekend try to look through everything, see kind of where a lot the problems are. Kind of look at it as a whole, not just one game, and get an answer.”

When Gase gets his answer, there could be news. Last week, the answer in Arizona came by the next morning.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Adam Gase doesn’t rule out a defensive coordinator change

  1. How about a change at head coach for allowing the most pathtic calls I have seen in a while.

    4th and 1 pass in lieu of a quick QB sneak for a 1st down. Or how about knowing your defense is gassed, NOT doing a trick on-side kick attempt basically giving another 7 PTS away.

    Maybe these are reasons your defense might not have anything left after a good 1st half.

  5. I guess Gase did not see the Patriots Jags game or the Detroit game.

    In those games the Pats defense sucked.

    It comes down to players and anticipating the play call.

    The NFL is an offense driven league. If you don’t have high quality players on defense your team is going to suffer.

  6. I wouldn’t throw this game on the DC. The offense was giving the Texans offense extra field position and that horrible call turned a FG into a TD. Will Fuller made some great plays, and on other plays guys simply weren’t where they were supposed to be. One of the long TDs the DC was losing his mind because he had 2 deep safeties, yet someone got behind the defense. That is on the safety and corner.

  10. Gase will never admit to doing anything wrong so all the assistant coaches might as well start boxing up their stuff. Some future loss will be pinned on the equipment guy and the assistant groundskeeper.

  15. “Gase will never admit to doing anything wrong so all the assistant coaches might as well start boxing up their stuff.”
    ________________

    Just to remind everybody: Gase fired the running backs coach last season, presumably because the running game dipped off after the Ajayi trade. Ajayi had over 90% of the team’s carries a the time of his trade so no huge surprise they’d struggle with him gone. Gase’s response to that rather obvious bit of reality was to dump the running backs coach.

  16. My lasting memory before the Pats exposed the wussy Dolphins a month ago was Tannehill yelling into the camera “3-01”

    Some teams will simply never get it.

  17. I remember the hype train for this guy during coaching carousels was off-the-charts. Offensive genius, can’t miss, THE guy. Overrated is more like it.

  19. Does he rule out a change in Offensive Coordinator? How about the old rule you shop for the groceries get rid of all your talent on the Defensive side of the ball and expect the #s to look good?

    With Suh we had one of the worst running D’s in Football, and ranked last just 2yrs ago in total D. So doubt it’s the DC.

    When your Offense doesn’t have capability to strike quick for points then your lost. Injuries are obvious huge issue for this team that lacks both talent and depth, but a bright spot is Devante Parker had a statistically good night maybe that will allow you to flip him for picks, because this thing needs to be finished blowing up!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!