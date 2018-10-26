Adam Gase doesn’t rule out a defensive coordinator change

AP

For the second straight week, an ugly Thursday night performance could result in a significant change for the losing team.

After the 42-23 loss to the Texans, Dolphins coach Adam Gase didn’t rule out dismissing defensive coordinator Matt Burke.

“I haven’t even thought about that,” Gase told reporters in response to whether a change could be made. “In my head, I’m saying that I don’t see that happening. We just need to go back and figure out what is going on to where we’re giving up these massive amounts of yardage in the run game.”

If what’s going on is a flaw in coaching, then a change (in theory) could be made. Either way, Gase will spend the extra time in advance of Week Nine looking for a solution.

“I’m gonna re-evaluate everything this weekend,” Gase sad. “We’ve got to figure out how to get better on defense. We’ve got to figure out how to sustain drives and put it in the end zone on offense. . . . .I’m gonna have to look at everything. It’s about the only good thing about playing on Thursday night. It’s kind of an extra bye week, so go back this weekend try to look through everything, see kind of where a lot the problems are. Kind of look at it as a whole, not just one game, and get an answer.”

When Gase gets his answer, there could be news. Last week, the answer in Arizona came by the next morning.