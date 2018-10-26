Adam Vinatieri expected to play this week, despite groin injury

Getty Images

Apparently the Colts aren’t going to need any of those kickers they worked out earlier this week.

According to Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, Colts coach Frank Reich said that kicker Adam Vinatieri is expected to play this week against the Raiders.

Vinatieri missed two extra points last week, the first time in his 23-year career he’s done that. And he admitted he was struggling with a groin injury, which caused the Colts to bring in three kickers for a tryout this week.

But if he’s able to play, he has a chance to make history, as he’s five points short of Morten Andersen’s all-time scoring record.

The Colts still have a raft of players ruled out because of injury, including: Wide receiver Ryan Grant, safety Malik Hooker, defensive tackle Jihad Ward, running back Robert Turbin, and tight end Erik Swoope.

The Colts also hope that tight end Jack Doyle is going to be able to return this week, providing another boost for their offense.