Bengals rule out Vontaze Burfict, five others

Getty Images

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis didn’t want to talk about linebacker Vontaze Burfict this week.

Maybe, he knew he wasn’t going to play this week and didn’t want to bother.

The Bengals listed the linebacker among six players out for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Burfict left last week’s loss to the Chiefs with a hip injury, and didn’t return. Of course, Lewis being reticent about Burfict probably didn’t have anything to do with the injury status, but with the frustration of a player who hasn’t played as well as

Also out are linebacker Nick Vigil, cornerback Darqueze Dennard, running back Giovani Bernard, wide receiver John Ross, and tight end Tyler Kroft. Center Billy Price is doubtful with a foot injury.