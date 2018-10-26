Bill O’Brien pumps the brakes on the Texans train

Getty Images

When the Texans lost their first three games of the season, their coach didn’t panic. Now that they’ve now won five in a row, their coach isn’t celebrating.

“I know it’s five in a row, it’s really good, like I’m not trying to downplay that, but it’s only eight games in,” Bill O’Brien told reporters after Thursday’s 42-23 win over the Dolphins. “Nothing’s been determined, so what have you done? You guys know, it’s a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league. So, we’ve got to watch this, correct, figure out what’s going on health-wise, . . . and then start getting ready for Denver.”

O’Brien, who seems to be exuding that “don’t congratulate me; we haven’t done anything yet” vibe in the photo with Texans exec Cal McNair, is absolutely right. But the Texans should at least take a moment to feel pride in the fact that they’ve matched a team record with five straight wins, and that five wins in a row ties the record for the second-best recovery after an 0-3 start in the Super Bowl era.

But O’Brien’s message remains an important one, and it sounds like his team leaders are heeding it.

“Of course there’s a lot of panic when you start 0-3, but we have a lot of guys who have been through a lot of adversity, whether it’s in their life or in injuries, whatever it may be, we have guys who’ve been through stuff,” defensive end J.J. Watt said. “They know what it’s like to be down and out and they know what it’s like to fight back. Nobody was really panicking, we just knew that we had work to do and we had to play better and we started to do that. Now, we’re nowhere near where we need to be. We’re only halfway through the season, so we need to keep it going. But if we continue to work the way we work during the week, if we continue to play together and have fun, let it loose, we can definitely do some great things but we just have to take it one day at a time, which how we got here from an 0-3 start.”

The Texans will get a chance to stretch their winning streak to six games in nine days, against a Broncos team that likely will be 3-5 (barring an upset of the Chiefs) and desperate to avoid falling to 3-6.