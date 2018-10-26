Blake Bortles not worrying about what happens if he makes a mistake

Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone has said that benching quarterback Blake Bortles in last Sunday’s loss to the Texans did not mean that he was the only player on the team who needs to play better, but that isn’t going to stop people from watching this weekend’s game against the Eagles with an eye on Cody Kessler in the event Bortles makes some mistakes.

Bortles said on Friday that he isn’t going to be one of those people. Bortles said he has “always kind of played fearless” and won’t change that approach in light of last Sunday’s events.

“You’ve just got to go play. I don’t think you can worry about it,” Bortles said, via ESPN.com. “You can’t play the position and play the game constantly worrying about, ‘What happens if I make a mistake?'”

Bortles added that he doesn’t feel any more pressure this week and believes that “the noise will go away” with a win in London. It will get quieter should the Jaguars win, but it’s hard to imagine doubts about Bortles evaporating off of one game.