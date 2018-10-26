Browns list Damarious Randall questionable, but should play

Getty Images

Damarious Randall has been on the injury report most of the year, but he’s stayed on the field.

That appears to be the case again this week, as the Browns safety is again listed as questionable but is expected to play, according to Pat McManamon of ESPN.com.

Randall was held out of Wednesday and Thursday practices, but returned to work today despite groin and ankle problems.

Center J.C. Tretter is also listed as questionable, but should play.

The Browns are listing cornerback E.J. Gaines (concussion), wide receiver Rashard Higgins (knee) and linebacker Joe Schobert (hamstring) as out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.