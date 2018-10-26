Byron Leftwich: Larry Fitzgerald is not dead yet, we’ll get him the ball

Getty Images

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald has just 26 catches for 255 yards and one touchdown through seven games this season. New Cardinals offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich says that has to change.

Leftwich, who took over the offense a week ago after the Cardinals’ blowout loss to the Broncos, is vowing to get Fitzgerald the ball more.

“Larry Fitzgerald is a uniquely talented human being,” Leftwich said. “He’ll catch everything that comes his way. We have to do a better job getting him the ball and putting him in position to make plays for us. The plays are still there in him. I don’t think he’s dead yet.”

For his part, however, Fitzgerald says he isn’t asking Leftwich to tear apart the old playbook just to get him more catches.

“You can’t just overhaul everything in the middle of the season,” Fitzgerald said. “That’s unfair to everybody.”

The Cardinals take on the 49ers on Sunday, in Leftwich’s debut running the offense. Getting the ball to the star receiver would seem like a top priority.