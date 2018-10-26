Cam Newton off injury report, Torrey Smith ruled out

Getty Images

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said on Thursday that there was “no doubt” Cam Newton would be at quarterback against the Ravens on Sunday despite a pair of limited practice sessions this week.

Friday’s injury report brings the same message. Newton has no injury designation for the game after taking some time off to rest his right shoulder this week.

Rivera indicated that the abbreviated practice schedule may be a regular occurrence over the second half of the regular season.

Newton will not have wide receiver Torrey Smith as a target against Baltimore. Smith has been ruled out due to a knee injury and Rivera said on Friday that D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel will see more snaps alongside Devin Funchess.