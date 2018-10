Getty Images

The Cardinals added an insurance policy at kicker Friday.

According to Darren Urban of the team’s official website, the Cardinals signed kicker Matt McCrane to the practice squad Friday.

Veteran kicker Phil Dawson is working through a right hip injury, so having McCrane nearby gives them an option in case Dawson can’t go Sunday against the 49ers.

McCrane was with the Cardinals in the preseason. He played in three games with the Raiders this year, hitting 5-of-9 extra points.