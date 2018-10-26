Chad Kelly clears waivers, so what’s next for him?

Getty Images

Mr. Irrelevant is now officially unemployed.

Released by the Broncos on Wednesday, quarterback Chad Kelly cleared waivers on Thursday, per multiple reports. He’s now a free agent, able to sign with any team or practice squad.

With a pending charge of first-degree criminal trespass, it may not be easy for Kelly to get another chance. But talent tends to tip the scales in this regard, and all it takes is one team to decide to roll the dice on a guy who has Hall of Fame DNA and who was climbing the depth chart in Denver before he plummeted off the roster.

If there’s no NFL interest, Kelly could land in the AAF. Especially since his former college coach, Hugh Freeze, will serve as the offensive coordinator of the Arizona Hotshots.

It will be interesting to say whether the AAF signs off on signing a guy who has a pending criminal charge. Given that AAF co-founder Bill Polian regarded Kelly as the most talented quarterback in the 2017 draft, the AAF may try to find a way to look the other way.