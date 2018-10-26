Chiefs center Mitch Morse out this week

Getty Images

The Chiefs will have make another injury replacement on the offensive line of the league’s top-scoring offense.

Center Mitch Morse is out this week because of his concussion, which leaves Austin Reiter to start against the Broncos.

Reiter was claimed off waivers from the Browns earlier this year, and is the second replacement on the line. Andrew Wylie has been starting at right guard since Laurent Duvernay-Tardif broke his leg earlier this season.

The Chiefs also announced that both safety Eric Berry and outside linebacker Justin Houston were doubtful, which increases the need for all the points they can get.