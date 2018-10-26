Cole Beasley: If Amari Cooper makes it easier for me, defenses are in trouble

Getty Images

Plenty of people have been critical of the Cowboys wide receivers this season, but Cole Beasley has been adamant that they are not the problem that others make them out to be.

Given that feeling, one might imagine that Beasley would frown on the team’s decision to trade a first-round pick to the Raiders for Amari Cooper. Beasley is welcoming his new teammate with open arms, however.

Beasley said he’s “glad we did something to add to us” and thinks that Cooper will make the offense more dangerous when it returns to the field in Week Nine. Beasley said Cooper’s addition should help running back Ezekiel Elliott, although he’s less sure about what it will mean for him as an individual.

“I don’t know, we will find out. Hopefully, a lot,” Beasley said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I have been all right without it so … If it’s any easier for me, the defense is going to be in trouble.”

Beasley’s set for free agency after this year, so any boost he gets from Cooper’s presence could help him come the offseason as well.