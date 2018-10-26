Colts put Jihad Ward on IR, promote Steve Ishmael

Getty Images

The Colts ruled out wide receiver Ryan Grant for Sunday’s game against the Raiders and they made a move later in the day to add another wideout to the roster.

The team promoted Steve Ishmael from the practice squad. Ishmael was signed as an undrafted free agent after setting the career receiving yards record at Syracuse and was on the 90-man roster until cutdown day in early September.

He joins T.Y. Hilton, Chester Rogers, Zach Pascal and Dontrelle Inman as the available receivers for this Sunday’s game.

Ishmael will take the roster spot previously occupied by defensive lineman Jihad Ward. Ward was placed on injured reserve wuth an ankle injury. Ward had four tackles and three sacks in six games for the Colts.