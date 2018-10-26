Damon Harrison working “day and night” to get Lions playbook down

Getty Images

Because he came to the Lions in a trade after Detroit’s bye week and left the Giants before they had theirs, defensive tackle Damon Harrison could wind up playing in 17 regular season games this year.

Injury could get in the way of that and so could a coach’s decision that Harrison isn’t ready to go against the Seahawks this week after his trade to the Lions became official on Thursday. Harrison has practiced twice and said Friday that he’s putting all his energy into getting the team’s defensive system down.

“Our d-line coach has done a pretty good job of getting me up to speed on some things,” Harrison said, via the team’s website. “I know it’ll be a work in progress. I don’t expect to pick up everything in a couple days, but we’re working at it day and night.”

Lions head coach Matt Patricia wouldn’t say if he expects Harrison to be ready to go this weekend.

“Whenever we can get him ready to go and feeling comfortable in the system — he just got here the other day, so we’re going to try to do the best we can with it and we’ll see how it goes,” Patricia said.

Harrison has started 87 straight games for the Jets and Giants, so sitting this weekend would cost him more than a shot at playing in 17 games this year.