DeAndre Hopkins: I think we have best offense in NFL

The Texans won their fifth straight game when they thrashed the Dolphins on Thursday night and it was a memorable night for the team’s offense.

Deshaun Watson threw more touchdowns than incompletions in a performance that hearkened back to the 2017 outings that made him a sensation, Lamar Miller ran for 133 yards and they completely overwhelmed the Miami defense before the night was out. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who caught two of Watson’s five touchdowns, believes that there’s more to come.

“I think we have the best offense in the NFL,” Hopkins said in his postgame press conference.

Hopkins didn’t get credit for his best catch of the night. He was called for offensive pass interference while securing a one-handed catch between his legs by pinning it to his thigh and said after the game that he’s owed an “apology” from the officials for not getting credit for the play.

Hopkins called it his best catch and it’s a pretty good sign for the Houston offense that taking it off the board didn’t wind up costing them a thing.