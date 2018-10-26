Deshaun Watson “felt great” during best game of his career

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had several great games as a rookie. Statistically, none were better than last night’s win over the Dolphins.

The 16-for-20 (80 percent), 239-yard (11.75 per attempt), five-touchdowns, no-pick, 156.0 passer rating performance was the best of his career. Those five touchdowns also got him to 34 in 15 games, which gives him the second-most touchdown passes in league history through 15 games.

Not bad for a guy with a rib/lung injury that was bad enough to keep him from flying to and from Jacksonville a week ago.

“I felt great,” Watson told reporters after the short-week game. “It was a lot more time for rest, so the biggest thing was more mental and then getting a lot of rest and treatment and rehab. And then having three days off, it’s going to be fun, a lot of fun of course.”

Watson found a way to act like he was having fun, even when the season wasn’t unfolding in a fun way for the Texans.

“Just keep those spirits, and never let them get discouraged,” Watson said regarding the message for his offensive linemen when they weren’t performing as well as they now are. “I always encourage those guys, keep them smiling and just let them know I’m good. Regardless if I’m getting hit and things like that, and we gave up some sacks you know, I’m fine. I keep a smile on my face, keep the energy positive, and they feed off my energy. And I just keep pushing forward, and they’re going to do the same thing. So the last two weeks, we have been grinding it out, texting those guys, we go out to eat all the time, hang out in the locker room. We have a little fun, that’s the biggest thing — keep them positive and keep them encouraged.”

As safety Tyrann Mathieu told PFT after Sunday’s win over the Jaguars, Watson’s toughness is setting an example that all Texans players aspire to emulate. The next question is whether he’ll be able to fly to Denver for the Week Nine game in nine days, or whether it will be an even longer bus trip to play the Broncos than it was to face the Jaguars.