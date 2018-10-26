DeVante Parker: I still have the talent

Getty Images

Wide receiver DeVante Parker got his chance in the Dolphins offense on Thursday night and made the most of it.

Parker set a career high with 134 yards on his six catches in the 42-23 loss to the Texans. The outing came a few days after Parker’s agent blasted Dolphins coach Adam Gase for not playing his client in a rant that Parker said he disagreed with this week.

That may be the case, but Parker’s performance made a strong argument for playing time. That may have been a surprise to some, but Parker said it wasn’t a surprise to him.

“I already know who I am as a player,” Parker said, via the Miami Herald. “I’ve still got the talent.”

Parker’s name has come up as a possible trade chip for Miami to use before next week’s trade deadline. Parker said it’s “not on my mind at all” and the Dolphins’ thoughts may have changed with Albert Wilson‘s season-ending injury, but it won’t be long before we know for sure.