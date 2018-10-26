Devin and Jason McCourty honored by NFLPA for community work

Getty Images

The NFLPA names a Community MVP each week to recognize the work done by players off the field, but they broke with tradition for this week’s award.

It’s being shared by Patriots defensive backs Jason and Devin McCourty for the work they’ve done together to raise money for sickle cell research and awareness. The twin brothers held a fundraiser on October 22 that brought in more than $200,000 to benefit Boston Medical Center and the non-profit Next Step, which supports young people with life-threatening illnesses.

“Sickle cell disease is a sickness that has caused a lot of pain in our family, specifically for our Aunt Winifred. So to be able to bring awareness for others and raise money to help those impacted by this terrible disease has been humbling,” Jason McCourty said in a statement. “My mom is someone who has always taught us to give back and has been a huge inspiration for Devin and myself when it comes to community service. I believe God has blessed me in so many aspects in my life that it’s only right to spread that blessing.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to the McCourty brothers’ foundation or a charity of their choice and they will be eligible to win the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.