Donte Moncrief held up from London trip after passport issue

Getty Images

The Jaguars may want to have a word with the assistant to the traveling secretary.

According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Jags wide receiver Donte Moncrief wasn’t able to make the team flight to London because of a passport issue.

He has since joined the team in England after taking a commercial flight, and got back with his teammates on the practice field.

And while it’s perhaps a minor mishap, it does point to some of the potential logistical issues the NFL will have to deal with as they increase inventory overseas, as trying to move 53 players plus staffs into another country on a regular basis requires paperwork teams don’t have to handle on a weekly basis.

But at least the Jaguars don’t have to worry about employees dragging their trophies around the parking lot.