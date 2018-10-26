Eagles rule out Corey Graham, list Haloti Ngata as questionable

Getty Images

The Eagles handed in their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in London and it shows that four players on the active roster won’t be in the lineup.

Three of those players were ruled out before the team got on a plane to the United Kingdom on Thursday. Running back Darren Sproles, cornerback Sidney Jones and linebacker Nathan Gerry all remained in Philadelphia to focus on recovering from their injuries.

Safety Corey Graham did make the trip, but he won’t be playing. Graham has been ruled out for a third straight week due to a hamstring injury.

Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata has missed the last three games with a calf injury and has a chance to play this Sunday after being listed as questionable. Head coach Doug Pederson said at his press conference that Ngata’s condition has been ” trending up” in recent days.