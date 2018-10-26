Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Said Bills QB Derek Anderson of the Patriots, “They’ve got a good defense. They’ve got a good scheme to try and take away guys and who they think are going to be our biggest threats and take away the things that we do well. They are a good football team, but I just have to focus on their defense.”

Thursday’s game was a tough one for Dolphins CB Bobby McCain.

Will CB J.C. Jackson see more playing time with the Patriots?

RB Trenton Cannon should get chances to impress the Jets.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson hopes to get a jersey from Cam Newton.

Tracing the decline of the Bengals offense.

Will Browns QB Baker Mayfield be ready for the Steelers offense?

S Morgan Burnett may be back for the Steelers this weekend.

TE Jordan Thomas scored twice for the Texans on Thursday night.

S Mike Mitchell has been an important pickup for the Colts.

The Jaguars will be shorthanded at cornerback this weekend.

Said Titans S Kevin Byard, “We’re the reason we’re not having a great record because we’re not being consistent enough. We’re not doing the right things to win these games, and we have to find ways to turn that around.”

QB Kevin Hogan moved up the Broncos depth chart this week.

LB Dorian O'Daniel is among the rookies contributing to the Chiefs defense.

A look at Chargers CB Casey Hayward‘s favorite plays.

The Raiders are in their second rebuild in a short period of time.

Gauging whether Cowboys T Tyron Smith remains at the top of the league.

WR Corey Coleman hopes he found a home with the Giants.

Will the Eagles make a move before the trade deadline?

Washington could benefit from the Giants fire sale.

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio explained why he used Khalil Mack in coverage last weekend.

The Lions have steered clear of turnovers.

The Packers have missed Trevor Davis on punt returns.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen reminisced about his time with Teddy Bridgewater.

Four things that have gone right for the Falcons this year.

John Brown provides a test for the Panthers secondary.

Can the Saints offensive line slow down Vikings DE Danielle Hunter?

Buccaneers rookie CB Carlton Davis is learning on the fly.

S Tre Boston has quickly become a key piece of the Cardinals defense.

It’s not easy to guess what the Rams offense might run.

49ers TE George Kittle has avoided a sophomore slump.

TE Ed Dickson hopes to make an impact upon his return to the Seahawks lineup.