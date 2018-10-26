Greg Olson on Raiders WRs: We’ll see who’s got a hot hand

Posted by Josh Alper on October 26, 2018, 11:27 AM EDT
The Raiders will play their first game since trading Amari Cooper on Sunday and that will give us an idea about how their wide receiver group will look for the rest of this season.

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson suggested on Thursday that the group may look different from week to week. Olson said that “we’ll see who’s got a hot hand” and that matchups will dictate some of their choices at the position.

Whatever the matchups, it’s a safe bet that Jordy Nelson will play a big part and Martavis Bryant would also seem to be set for a role on the outside. He’s played just under 38 percent of the snaps thus far and that number will likely go up if Olson’s right about the wideout’s trajectory.

“I think he’s such an explosive player,” Olson said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think it will help him the more he’s in the system, the more he’s here and is able to be around and stay within one system. In time, I think that helps a player like Martavis Bryant, because he’s got tremendous skills, tremendous size and speed and he’s still really kind of learning the system.”

Seth Roberts, Brandon LaFell, Marcell Ateman and Dwayne Harris are also on hand, although Roberts’ status for this weekend is iffy due to a concussion.

5 responses to “Greg Olson on Raiders WRs: We’ll see who’s got a hot hand

  1. According to PFF, Cooper led the league in drops (18) and drop rate (20.0 percent) in his rookie season (2015), somehow learned how to catch 2016, dropping only four passes and then reverting back to his old self in 2017 where he led the league in drop rate (17.2 percent). Since 2007, there have only been three players to see at least 100 targets and post a drop rate of 17 percent or worse: Braylon Edwards (2007 and 2008), Greg Little (2011) and Amari Cooper (2015 and 2017).

  5. The media wants to rip Gruden because he did not wave a magic wand and bring instant success but he is doing the right thing. He knows Oakland, even with Mack, Cooper and even Carr did not have what it took to win a SB. They were not going to get past NE, Pitt, KC or even SD. They were becoming the AFC’s Redskins. They were just collecting players to plug in. Gruden knew this team needs to be re-built from the ground up.

  6. Cooper has all the talent and runs great routes but just couldn’t be relied on from week to week with any consistency. Wether it was the droops or just flat quoting on a deep pass when he had a step on the defenders and instead it’s an int earlier this year. He just wasn’t cutting it unfortunately and wasn’t going to even be worth his 5th year option let alone ever give him a long term big money deal on the offseason.

    We got a good deal w a first rd pick for him and hopefully a change of scenery will be good for Amari to finally live up to his potential.

    I think the huge majority of ppl who comment on this trade have not actually watched Raiders games in entirety and just c the highlights and stay lined. Cooper was just so inconsistent to the point he’d either have a big night or a big nothing.

    I am also happy and think Bryant getting Coopers snaps will be an upgrade for the rest of the season and because of his situation being on super extra secret probation w the league a cpl yr deal will be much cheaper than dealing w a top 5 draft pick in Cooper who’s agent is going to want to be paid of potential and not off of recent production. Cooper is fools gold and Dallas is going to get beat.

