Greg Olson on Raiders WRs: We’ll see who’s got a hot hand

The Raiders will play their first game since trading Amari Cooper on Sunday and that will give us an idea about how their wide receiver group will look for the rest of this season.

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson suggested on Thursday that the group may look different from week to week. Olson said that “we’ll see who’s got a hot hand” and that matchups will dictate some of their choices at the position.

Whatever the matchups, it’s a safe bet that Jordy Nelson will play a big part and Martavis Bryant would also seem to be set for a role on the outside. He’s played just under 38 percent of the snaps thus far and that number will likely go up if Olson’s right about the wideout’s trajectory.

“I think he’s such an explosive player,” Olson said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think it will help him the more he’s in the system, the more he’s here and is able to be around and stay within one system. In time, I think that helps a player like Martavis Bryant, because he’s got tremendous skills, tremendous size and speed and he’s still really kind of learning the system.”

Seth Roberts, Brandon LaFell, Marcell Ateman and Dwayne Harris are also on hand, although Roberts’ status for this weekend is iffy due to a concussion.