Hue Jackson “disappointed” Dirk Koetter mentioned taunting

Getty Images

Hue Jackson said he was “disappointed” that Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter brought up Baker Mayfield‘s taunting on a helmet-to-helmet hit to the Browns quarterback. Referee Shawn Hochuli and his crew picked up a flag they threw on Jordan Whitehead for what the NFL has confirmed was an illegal hit.

No flag was thrown for taunting, according to a league source, though Mayfield jawed at Whitehead after his 35-yard run.

Koetter said earlier this week he didn’t get an explanation but “somehow, they worked it out that they were picking up both flags.”

Jackson said he saw Koetter’s quote and is disappointed because “we’re talking about a second flag. I mean, the biggest thing that happened was the quarterback got hit in the head. Taunting? Does that really matter? I mean, really? That to me made no sense.’’

Al Riveron, the league’s officiating supervisor, admitted in his weekly video Friday that officials should not have picked up the flag on Whitehead. The NFL will fine Whitehead for the hit.

Jackson said officials never mentioned taunting to him after the play.

“The guy shouldn’t have hit our player in the head, first of all,’’ Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “And obviously our guy got up and he tossed the ball to the official. Obviously, the guy was close by, but the bottom line is our guy shouldn’t be getting hit in the head. I don’t care about some taunting foul. We’re talking about our quarterback taking a shot in the head and sliding. I think that’s wrong. Totally wrong.”