J.J. Watt making a case for fourth defensive player of the year award

Since the Associated Press began polling reporters to name the NFL’d defensive player of the year, only two players have won the award three times: Lawrence Taylor and J.J. Watt. Now Watt is making a strong case to become the first player to win the award four times.

Watt recorded another sack on Thursday night against the Dolphins, and he now has eight sacks this season, tied for the league lead. He also has four forced fumbles, which is also tied for the league lead.

It’s remarkable that Watt has made this kind of comeback after his last two seasons. In 2016, Watt played in just three games because of a back injury. In 2017, Watt played in just five games because of a leg injury. After missing most of two consecutive years, it would have been fair to wonder whether Watt could ever return to his previous form.

But he absolutely has done that. Watt is once again among the NFL’s elite defensive players, and if he plays over the second half of the season the way he did over the first half, he has a good chance to earn his fourth defensive player of the week award, which would earn him a unique place in NFL history.