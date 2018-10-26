Jerry Jones avoided media because he “can’t keep a secret”

Getty Images

It’s rare for Jerry Jones to skip a postgame chat with the media, so when he did Sunday after the loss to Washington, it raised questions.

Was Jones upset about Jason Garrett’s game management in the final minute? Did it have to do with the team dinner at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History on Sunday night? Was he in a rush to get out of town with the team’s off week starting?

Jones was seen outside the locker room area in a lengthy discussion with executive vice president Stephen Jones, vice president of player personnel Will McClay and quarterback Dak Prescott. As it turns out, the Cowboys owner wanted to assure he didn’t give away the team’s intent to trade for receiver Amari Cooper.

“From the standpoint of visiting with the media, frankly, I had this trade on my mind,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday. “I had several things on my mind, and I didn’t want to air it all out about it. And, so, the best way not to — you know, I can’t keep a secret. And, so, the bottom line is I thought it best just to move on.”

On Monday, Jones canceled his Tuesday radio show on 105.3. The Cowboys sent a first-round pick to the Raiders for Cooper, with players learning about it on their phones on the flight back to DFW on Monday afternoon. The trade officially was finalized Tuesday.

“We had so much to do,” Jones said. “We were busy on these trades. We were busy on working on the details of communication of the trade. We were actually discussing the logistics there Sunday night while the team was in the dressing room.”

Jones was not asked if he approved of the Cowboys’ game management in the final minute. Dallas reached the Washington 46 with 52 seconds and a timeout remaining. They completed two short passes and then called for a run up the middle by Ezekiel Elliott before calling timeout to set up a 47-yard, game-tying attempt by kicker Brett Maher.

Officials called L.P. Ladouceur for a snap infraction after Washington jumped, and Maher’s 52-yard attempt hit the upright, allowing Washington to hold on for 20-17 victory.

Garrett defended his play calling and decision making this week, which is not the first time this season the coach has had to do that. In overtime of an Oct. 7 game, Garrett opted to punt on fourth-and-one from the Houston 42. The Texans drove for the game-winning kick.