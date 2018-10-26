Jerry Jones on Amari Cooper: We think he’ll be here for the long term

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones usually takes to microphones like a moth to a flame, but he didn’t talk after last Sunday’s loss to Washington and he cancelled one of his weekly radio appearances before news of the team’s trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper broke this week.

Jones was back on the airwaves Friday and said on 105.3 The Fan that he avoided the media because he knows he can’t keep a secret. The team was already talking about a deal for Cooper and Jones didn’t want to spill the beans before the agreement to send a first-round pick to Oakland was in place.

That was seen by many as a high price to pay for a receiver who hasn’t been at the top of his game for the last year-plus and is set to make nearly $14 million next year. That’s the final year of his current contract, but Jones said Friday, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, that the Cowboys wouldn’t have paid such a high price if they weren’t planning to have Cooper around for the long term.

There’s more than one way for that to happen as the Cowboys could use franchise tags in place of a long-term deal. Decisions on that front will likely wait until Cooper’s actually played for the Cowboys and Jones’ hopes for how that will go are as high as you’d expect.

He said he expects Cooper to change the “dynamics” of the offense and compared him to former Cowboy and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lance Alworth. Making good on that comparison would make it easier for the Cowboys to justify the price paid to get Cooper to Dallas and any future price they’ll pay to keep him there.