Jets thought they had a real shot at Khalil Mack

Getty Images

The Jets are going to get a first-hand look at Khalil Mack Sunday, and be reminded of their efforts to acquire him this offseason.

They were in the running when the Raiders put the pass-rusher on the block this summer, but the Raiders elected to send him to Chicago instead. The Raiders got first-round picks in 2019 and 2020, along with a 2020 third and a 2019 sixth, but sent Mack and their 2020 second and a conditional 2020 fifth to complete the deal.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets thought they could compete with that.

The Jets were reportedly willing to part with their 2019 first-rounder and 2020 second. There would have been additional moving parts, but they never got to counter, and now believe the Raiders primarily wanted to get Mack out of the AFC, and took the first good NFC offer.

If that’s the case, it suggests deep flaws in the Raiders plan, or the possibility that calling it a plan overstates the case.

They didn’t have to pay Mack the six-year, $141 million extension, but they also had to give a second-round pick back to the Bears to make the deal work. And if they rushed to make the deal before seeing if they could squeeze even more out of another team on the off chance of running into Mack in the postseason, it adds to the perception of dysfunction.