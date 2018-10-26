Jets will revisit bringing back Terrelle Pryor after Sunday

Getty Images

When the jets released receiver Terrelle Pryor, the door reportedly was open for a return. On Friday, coach Todd Bowles confirmed that the door remains ajar.

Asked at a press conference whether the team has considered re-signing Pryor, Bowles said, “We’ll revisit it after this game.”

The 3-4 Jets faces the Bears on Sunday in Chicago.

Bowles that he wasn’t aware of a video that shows an apparently healthy Pryor working out. He had a groin injury when the Jets released him.

Pryor made a big splash in 2016, his first season as a full-time receiver. He followed that performance in Cleveland with a disappointing season in Washington and an uneven year with the Jets.