Jimmy Garoppolo vows to come back stronger next season

Jimmy Garoppolo is in pain. It has nothing to do with his surgically repaired knee. Instead, the 49ers quarterback is pained not to be on the field with his teammates.

“This isn’t something I want to get used to,” Garoppolo said Friday, via Daniel Brown of The Mercury News. “I want to be out there with the guys battling and preparing for the week. We’ll get back there next year.”

Garoppolo will remain on crutches for another two weeks, but his stitches are out, his scar has healed and he’s progressing toward the pool stage of rehab. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left leg in a Sept. 23 game against the Chiefs.

“It sucks,” Garoppolo said. “The overall acceptance of it was tough, initially. I’ve never had a serious injury like this, so it’s different.”

Garoppolo, 26, signed a $137.5 million contract with the 49ers in the off-season. He and they entered the season with high hopes. But Garoppolo’s season now is over, and for all intents and purposes, so is the 49ers at 1-6.

“It’s disappointing that I didn’t get to see this year all the way through,” Garoppolo said, “but coming back stronger next year is the main thing now.”