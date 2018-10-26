Johnathan Joseph’s injuries to keep him out 2-3 weeks

Getty Images

The bad news on the injury front keeps hitting the Texans. They found out earlier Friday they have lost receiver Will Fuller for the season with a torn ACL.

Now comes word that cornerback Johnathan Joseph will need two to three weeks for his injuries to heal, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. Joseph sprained his MCL and has a high-ankle sprain.

With the Texans having played on Thursday night and their open date Nov. 11, Joseph could miss only one game.

The Texans began Thursday’s game without cornerbacks Kevin Johnson, Aaron Colvin, Kayvon Webster, Shareece Wright. Safety Natrell Jamerson replaced Joseph after Joseph’s first-quarter injury.

Coach Bill O’Brien said Wright could return for the next game at Denver on Nov. 4 and Colvin could come back after the open date when the Texans play at Washington on Nov. 18.