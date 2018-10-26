Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson listed as questionable again this week

Getty Images

This week has played out a lot like last week for Bears linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Mack, who is dealing with an ankle injury, and Robinson, who is battling a groin issue, were both out of practice last Wednesday and Thursday before returning to work on Friday and drawing questionable tags for their game against the Patriots. Both players wound up playing in the 38-31 loss.

This week saw Mack and Robinson miss two days of practice before working on Friday and getting listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jets. Based on the way last week played out, it would seem to be a good bet that they will be in the lineup.

Left guard Eric Kush was ruled out with a neck injury. He’s been splitting time with rookie James Daniels, who will presumably play the entire game this weekend.