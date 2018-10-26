Leonard Fournette, James O’Shaughnessy ruled out for Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars ruled out a pair of cornerbacks for Sunday’s game against the Eagles by leaving them in Jacksonville when they travelled to London and they ruled out two more players who did make the trip on Friday.

Running back Leonard Fournette is one of those players, which comes as no surprise as he has only played in two games this season and hasn’t practiced for an extended period due to a hamstring injury. Reports last weekend suggested that the hope is that Fournette will be able to play after the team’s Week Nine bye, but the length of his absence means nothing can be taken for granted.

Carlos Hyde should make his Jaguars debut a week after arriving in a trade and T.J. Yeldon is also on hand at running back.

Tight end James O'Shaughnessy is out for the second straight week with a hip injury and cornerback D.J. Hayden is doubtful with a toe injury. If he’s out along with A.J. Bouye and Tyler Patmon, the Jaguars will have three rookie corners with four regular seaosn snaps between them to go with Jalen Ramsey.