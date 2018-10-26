Lions list Ziggy Ansah as questionable again this week

Getty Images

Lions head coach Matt Patricia is tired of questions about defensive end Ziggy Ansah, but he isn’t tired of listing Ansah as questionable on a Friday injury report.

The Lions used that listing for Ansah last weekend before ruling him out of their game against the Dolphins. It was the fifth straight game that Ansah has missed with a shoulder injury since playing in the season-opening loss to the Jets.

Ansah has practiced in limited fashion for several weeks and did so again this week, but it’s unclear if that will lead to a different status come Sunday because he’s been listed as questionable to face the Seahawks. All Patricia would say is that “when we have anybody on our team that will help us win we’ll put them out on the field.”

When healthy, Ansah would seem to fit the bill. We’ll find out if the Lions think that’s the case on Sunday.