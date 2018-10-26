Marlon Humphrey out again for Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens waited until Sunday to decide that cornerback Marlon Humphrey wasn’t well enough to play against the Saints in Week Seven, but they were more proactive this time around.

Humphrey was ruled out on Friday as he continues to deal with a thigh injury. The Ravens also listed cornerback Jimmy Smith as questionable due to a groin injury. Smith, Brandon Carr and Tavon Young saw the most snaps at cornerback against New Orleans.

The team is also set to play without two starting offensive linemen again this week. Right tackle James Hurst has been ruled out with a back injury while left guard Alex Lewis is doubtful to go due to a neck injury. Orlando Brown Jr. played tackle in place of Hurst last week with Bradley Bozeman at guard.

Bozeman is listed as questionable with a calf injury that led him to miss a few snaps against the Saints. Hroniss Grasu replaced him, but that left the Ravens without any more reserves up front. They promoted Jermaine Eluemunor this week to avoid a similar predicament against the Panthers.