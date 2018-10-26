Mike Zimmer has yet to decide whether Everson Griffen will play

Getty Images

The Vikings listed defensive end Everson Griffen on the injury report, even though he’s not technically injured. And it’s still not clear whether he’ll play on Sunday night against the Saints.

Coach Mike Zimmer told reporters on Friday that he hasn’t decided whether Griffen will play.

Griffen was away from the team for roughly a month as he dealt with mental-health issues.

“This is bigger than football,” Griffen said Wednesday, his first day back with the team. “This is all part of the process. We’ve got a good group of individuals in place — the Minnesota Vikings, myself, my doctors, my family. We’ve got a plan in place. We’re going to execute the plan day in and day out. We’re going to stay on top of it. That’s our goal.”

Griffen’s absence gave Stephen Weatherly an opportunity to develop, which now gives the Vikings an even more potent rotation of pass rushers.