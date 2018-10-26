Ndamukong Suh: I don’t know if Aaron Rodgers likes me

Posted by Charean Williams on October 26, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh isn’t going to win many popularity contests. The Rams defensive tackle, after all, has made The Sporting News‘ list of “most hated players.”

So it should come as no surprise that Suh said Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers “usually doesn’t talk” to him.

“I don’t know if he likes me,” Suh said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “But I don’t really need a response. My response is when he’s getting up from the ground. That’s all I’m excited for.

“Or giving him a nice [loss] which I’ve done plenty of times in the past. That’s’ the ultimate goal when going against an elite quarterback like that.”

It’s a good bet Rodgers has a strong dislike for Suh, and why wouldn’t he? Suh initially earned a one-game suspension for stepping on Rodgers’ ankle four years ago. Suh won his appeal, and paid a $70,000 fine instead.

That is the last time the league disciplined Suh, the ninth time of his career.

Suh played Rodgers 10 times while he was in Detroit, but the two have not met on the field since that regular-season finale in 2014.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Ndamukong Suh: I don’t know if Aaron Rodgers likes me

  5. Suh is a nobody.

    The last person Aaron is thinking about is Suh.

    The Packers are game planning for Donald and Gurley in this game. Those are the 2 players on the Rams that can be game changers.

    Suh brings up Aaron’s name to try and become relevant. He seems desperate.

  6. “Or giving him a nice [loss] which I’ve done plenty of times in the past.”

    You’ve literally given him one loss. That was in 2014. The other two wins you had against GB were against Matt Flynn (one in which Rodgers got an early concussion and couldn’t finish).

  8. I guess Suh doesn’t get the proverb- The person who receives the blow never forgets. The person giving the blow never remembers.

  11. Phenomenal talent but dude was a complete embarrassment while here in Detroit. If he wasn’t kicking someone in the schnuts on national TV, he was trying to rip someone’s head off or stomping on someone laying prone ALSO on national TV.

    He was the epitome of Jim Schwartz’s tenure here, where undisciplined play and boneheaded penalties were the norm.

    Gonna be interesting when comes back to town for the first time in 5 weeks….

  12. I like Suh a lot. I am sure he will be up close and personal with Rodgers. The packers are game planning for Suh and Donald………….and Gurly and Goff……….oh well the packers have to game plan for every Ram. This is going to be a massacre. Rams 54-17. Want to bet $1000.00 packer fan?………………Didn’t think so.

  13. ronrivers says:
    October 26, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    “Or giving him a nice [loss] which I’ve done plenty of times in the past.”

    You’ve literally given him one loss. That was in 2014. The other two wins you had against GB were against Matt Flynn (one in which Rodgers got an early concussion and couldn’t finish).
    __________

    Sorry, that 2010 game counts because Rodgers started the game and played really bad until he came out. So that’s twice. Not exactly “plenty of times,” but more than once.

  14. freefromwhatyouare says:
    October 26, 2018 at 3:53 pm
    Suh is a nobody.
    The last person Aaron is thinking about is Suh.
    The Packers are game planning for Donald and Gurley in this game. Those are the 2 players on the Rams that can be game changers.
    Suh brings up Aaron’s name to try and become relevant. He seems desperate.

    Maybe Aaron should be thinking about Sue. If they are game planning to stop Donald that will take 2 maybe 3 guys and that leaves Sue 1 on 1. And if you think Donald and Gurley are the only “game changers on that team then you obviously don’t follow them very well. They also have 2 WR’s in the top 10 in yardage in Cooks and Woods.

  17. Suh is a cheap shot expert. His penalties are not a tackle miliseconds after the whistle, they are stomping on a down player or something clearly after the play is over…..bully

  18. schmitty2 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Maybe Aaron should be thinking about Sue.

    —————————————

    Hard to tell if this post is from a disillusioned attorney, someone who wants to question Ndamukong’s masculinity or someone who really doesnt know anything about the team they purport to support.

  20. I loved when the Lions drafted the supremely talented Suh out of college.
    This love soon faded with one boneheaded and unnecessary play after another.
    Most Lion fans that I know grew tired and soured on his act a long time ago.
    The Thanksgiving day head bang and stomping on GB’s Offensive lineman Evan Dietrich Smith was probably the last straw for me.
    And of course, he would later intentionally step on Aaron Rodger’s already injured ankle in a battle for the NFC North week 17 game several years ago.
    Those were the big ones that stand out, but prior to that there were several other roughing calls that defied explanation.
    The forearm shiver to Jay Cutler’s head, the kick to the groin against Matt Schaub and then trying to twist Jake Delhomme’s head off, are the ones that come to mind.
    And those were always followed up by silly excuses and general paranoia that the league was out to get him.
    He honestly should have went and played for the Vikings.
    He would have fit in perfectly with their fans.
    I haven’t really followed his career since he left Detroit, so I can’t really comment how well he’s been playing.
    I’m just glad he’s gone. He simply wasn’t worth the trouble.

  22. Gee… let’s see… Suh stomped on the former Packers center Evan Dietrich-Smith’s head and he also purposely stepped on Rodgers’ leg and he wonders why they don’t like him????
    Suh has a history of dirty plays so if I’m Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the Packers, I’d be wary of him again this weekend.
    The other thing about Suh is he’s an over-rated player and that’s why the Lions let him go. And then he got all that money from the Dolphins and did nothing for them. Now he’s with the Rams and the only reason he’s running his mouth is because the Rams have other players around him who are actually good players.
    I saw Suh play games against the Packers when T.J. Lang was at right guard and he was invisible because Lang ate him up.

  24. He was a dirty player. We don’t see him all the often any more since he’s out of the division, but this Packers fans doesn’t think it’s coincidental that the Lions have been more successful in general since Suh left.

  26. Karras71 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    He honestly should have went and played for the Vikings.
    He would have fit in perfectly with their fans.
    ***************************************************************************
    Um no.

    This is a Lions/Packers thread. I know its hard, but try to stop thinking about us.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!