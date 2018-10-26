Ndamukong Suh: I don’t know if Aaron Rodgers likes me

Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh isn’t going to win many popularity contests. The Rams defensive tackle, after all, has made The Sporting News‘ list of “most hated players.”

So it should come as no surprise that Suh said Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers “usually doesn’t talk” to him.

“I don’t know if he likes me,” Suh said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “But I don’t really need a response. My response is when he’s getting up from the ground. That’s all I’m excited for.

“Or giving him a nice [loss] which I’ve done plenty of times in the past. That’s’ the ultimate goal when going against an elite quarterback like that.”

It’s a good bet Rodgers has a strong dislike for Suh, and why wouldn’t he? Suh initially earned a one-game suspension for stepping on Rodgers’ ankle four years ago. Suh won his appeal, and paid a $70,000 fine instead.

That is the last time the league disciplined Suh, the ninth time of his career.

Suh played Rodgers 10 times while he was in Detroit, but the two have not met on the field since that regular-season finale in 2014.