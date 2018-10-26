NFL Network going with rare four-man booth in London

Naked Gun

The Eagles play the Jaguars in London early on Sunday, and NFL Network is doing something different with the broadcast: A four-man booth.

Rich Eisen will call play-by-play with Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci and Kurt Warner providing commentary. There are already people making Naked Gun jokes, and Mike Muriano, NFL Network’s V.P. and executive producer, told the Albany Times-Union that he understands it’s not something fans will be used to.

“Make no mistake,” he said, “we’re all aware that four people in a broadcast booth for an NFL game is not the norm.”

Even three in a booth is rare, but Eisen, Irvin, Mariucci and Warner have spent plenty of time working together on the NFL Network studio shows, and they did a practice game together in the studio and liked the results.

“They’ve done hundreds of shows together at this point,” Muriano said. “To be clear, they’ve risen to the challenge of this isn’t a pregame show or a pregame assemblage of talent talking over a game. They’re calling a game, staying within those parameters.”

If it works, maybe more networks will try bigger booths. Sadly, Mel Allen, Dick Enberg and Dr. Joyce Brothers are no longer with us.