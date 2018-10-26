No defensive coordinator change in Miami, yet

Getty Images

On Thursday night, Dolphins coach Adam Gase didn’t slam the door on the possibility of firing defensive coordinator Matt Burke. On Friday afternoon, Gase seemed to.

“I always look at players because to me, at the end of the day, they have the final say on a lot of this stuff,” Gase told reporters on the question of whether accountability for the defensive struggles should rest with Burke. “I’m not going to blame anybody for anything because it’s not like we’ve been ripping it up on offense over the last three years. I just think the entire group — players and coaches — on that side of the ball just needs to do a great job of working together and making sure that everybody is on the same page and everybody is trying to do the same thing on the call. You can say all you want about scheme but all of that sh-t doesn’t matter. Play what we’re all supposed to play.”

Still, Gase seemed to realize that there is responsibility on the coaches for getting the players to do what they’re supposed to do.

“We did a bad job of executing quite a few calls, which is obvious when you look at the numbers and score,” Gase said. “Anybody with the naked eye can see things weren’t quite right. We have to do a way better job of doing what we’re asking players to do. We have to do a better job of coaching it. Really, the simplicity of it is we have to do what we’re asked to do and we have to do it correctly, and it has to be 11 guys doing that.”

From the standpoint of the coaching staff, that means teaching the schemes and approaches, insisting on acceptable performance, and making changes when performance isn’t acceptable. Ultimately, however, a team is limited by the quality of its players. If the players just aren’t good enough, no amount of coaching will matter.

And there’s a chance that, in Miami, the players just aren’t good enough.