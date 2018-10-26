No injury designation for Everson Griffen

Getty Images

The decision has been made; Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will play on Sunday.

That’s the fair interpretation of the team’s final injury report, which applies no designation of any kind to Griffen, who fully participated in practice all week.

The NFL required the Vikings to place Griffen on the injury report even though he isn’t injured. Presumably, the Vikings would be required to at least list Griffen as questionable if there was any chance he wouldn’t play, especially since he continues to be listed as a starter on the online depth chart.

Griffen played in the first two games of the season, registering one sack. He missed the Week Three game due to a knee injury, but it quickly became clear that a mental-health issue would keep him away from the team.

The Vikings will face the Saints without linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring), safety Andrew Sendejo (groin), and offensive lineman Tom Compton (knee). Left tackle Riley Reiff (foot) is doubtful; cornerback Xavier Rhodes (ankle) and defensive tackle Linval Joseph (ankle/knee) are questionable.