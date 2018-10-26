Odell Beckham Jr.’s only regret is the Giants record

Getty Images

Before the Giants gave Odell Beckham Jr. his contract extension, there were multiple reports they were considering trading their star wide receiver.

One of them involved the Rams, which would have probably appealed to Beckham on a number of levels, since he lives in Los Angeles in the offseason, the weather’s better and so is the football team.

But as he stands at 1-6 with a lot of money in his pockets, it’s hard for Beckham to consider what might have been.

“It’s hard to think about that now and it’s really irrelevant to think about now because I’m here and I will be here,’’ Beckham said, via Wallace Matthews of the New York Daily News.

Asked if he regretted signing his long-term future (five years, $95 million) to the Giants, he replied: “No. I just wish we had a better record than we have.”

Beckham has played well, but there’s not a lot of that going around with the Giants right now. He said his job now is to continue doing what he’s doing.

“You just don’t quit,” he said. “I really don’t know how to quit. As long as I’m here I’m always going to care. Sometimes the process is ugly but there will be better days. Obviously this is not where we want to be but this is where we’re at. We got nine more games to do something about it.”

And he’ll try not to think about how differently the offseason could have turned out.