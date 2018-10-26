Quinton Dunbar, Paul Richardson, Chris Thompson questionable

Getty Images

Washington will play without receiver Jamison Crowder for a third consecutive week but hopes to see the return of receiver Paul Richardson Jr. (shoulder/knee).

Crowder injured his ankle Oct. 8.

Richardson missed last week’s game against Dallas but has practiced this week on a limited basis. He received a questionable designation.

“He’s got some good work in, and so we are hopeful that he will be ready to go,” Gruden said, via the team website. “But again, he’s the type of guy we have to really keep a close eye on the day after a good day’s work and make sure he’s good to go. He’s a tough guy really, really tough. He wants to play all the time, but we have to do what we think is right for him and obviously for this football team.”

Washington also has cornerback Quinton Dunbar (shin) and running back Chris Thompson (rib/knee) as questionable.

Dunbar injured his shin Oct. 14 against the Panthers, but he didn’t experience pain until last Friday, two days before the game against the Cowboys. He sat out that game and Gruden since has said Dunbar has a nerve issue in his shin.

Dunbar will test the shin again Saturday.

Running back Adrian Peterson was a full participant in Friday’s practice and will play. He injured his shoulder and ankle against the Saints.