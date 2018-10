Getty Images

Jamaal Charles played only two games with the Jaguars before hitting the free agent market again.

The running back, who turns 32 in December, apparently hopes to continue his career.

The Ravens worked out five running backs, including Charles, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Charles managed only 14 yards on eight touches after signing with Jacksonville on Oct. 9. The Jaguars cut him Monday.

Baltimore also tried out Charcandrick West, Fitz Touissant, Akrum Wadley and Dare Ogunbowale.